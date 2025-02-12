Magna expands MB partnership, announces off-road e-motor

Magna has expanded its decades-long partnership with Mercedes-Benz, with a new focus on development and engineering services for the automaker’s electric vehicle (EV) operations. To this end, the parts supplier has announced an innovative new 360-degree e-motor, eDS Duo, which is being used in Mercedes-Benz’ G-Class off-roader.
