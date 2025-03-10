Lotus and CaoCao Mobility deploy SAE Level 4 tech in China

Lotus Robotics will supply the autonomous driving technology for CaoCao Mobility’s new robotaxi service in Chinese cities. By Stewart Burnett

Premium German automaker Lotus’s self-driving technology unit, Lotus Robotics, has reached across the Geely Holding family to embark on a new partnership with ride-hailing firm CaoCao Mobility. Together, the companies will launch China’s first-ever “fully comprehensive autonomous driving solution”, featuring “full-customised cars, full-unmanned autonomous driving and fully automated operations”.

