Lion Smart commissioned to study three-megawatt charging

Battery engineering firm Lion Smart has been commissioned by an unnamed European truck maker to conduct a feasibility study for a fast-charging battery system, capable of powering heavy e-trucks for 450 km after just 15 minutes of charging. The system would utilise charging capacity as high as three megawatts, substantially reducing overnight charging requirements and overall vehicle downtime.
