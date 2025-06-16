Lion ditches e-buses as customers complain about reliability

Canadian electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Lion Electric's bankruptcy has left many US school districts stranded with unreliable buses, despite cash injections from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Quebeci investors rescued the company in May but plan to restart only commercial truck production, abandoning school bus production and aftermarket care entirely.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?