Li Auto reshuffles management amid pivot to AI

Li Auto is reshuffling its management following the 2025 Chinese New Year holiday break: in an effort to shift the company’s resources towards AI technologies, Founder and Chief Executive Li Xiang has moved President Ma Donghui to a new role as Head of Smart Car Strategy. The premium electric vehicle (EV) brand is aiming to become a leader in the AI segment by 2030.
