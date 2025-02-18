Li Auto reshuffles management amid pivot to AI

President Ma Donghui will head up the company’s Smart Car Strategy as the premium automaker envisions an AI-enabled future car market. By Stewart Burnett

Li Auto is reshuffling its management following the 2025 Chinese New Year holiday break: in an effort to shift the company’s resources towards AI technologies, Founder and Chief Executive Li Xiang has moved President Ma Donghui to a new role as Head of Smart Car Strategy. The premium electric vehicle (EV) brand is aiming to become a leader in the AI segment by 2030. 

