Li Auto founder urges China to ditch SAE’s AV level system

Li Xiang believes that SAE’s numerative system for explaining autonomy only worsens customer confusion about self-driving capabilities. By Stewart Burnett 

Li Xiang, Founder of Li Auto, has called for a standardised terminology for autonomous driving levels in China, expressing concern that the current numerative system—and associated marketing—confuses consumers about what vehicles are actually capable of. Instead of SAE Level 1, Level 2, and so on, he proposed descriptors like ‘Driving Assistance’ and ‘Driverless Driving’, believing this is a more transparent means of communicating a vehicle’s capabilities.

