Li Auto challenges AUTOSAR, open-sources its Halo OS

In a move intended to challenge AUTOSAR’s dominance, Li Auto has announced it will open-source Halo OS, its in-house developed operating system. Speaking at a ZCG Forum in Beijing on 27 March, Chief Executive Li Xiang explained that this not only demonstrates his company’s confidence in its software technologies, but will provide global automakers with an entirely viable technical platform and set of development tools.
