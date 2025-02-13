Li Auto begins mass production of SiC-powered modules

In a 13 February 2025 post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Li Auto confirmed it has begun mass production of modules equipped with its proprietary silicon-carbide (SiC) power chip. The automaker has developed the technology in-house and will implement it in its next-generation EVs due to launch in 2025.
