LG pivots to energy storage in US, cites EV uncertainty

LG believes US trade policies and the killing of the EV tax credit necessitate a shift in its local strategy. By Stewart Burnett

LG Energy Solution plans to expand energy storage system (ESS) battery production to offset anticipated weaker electric vehicle (EV) demand following US tariff implementations and the scheduled end of federal EV subsidies on September 30. The South Korean battery manufacturer warned that the resulting market uncertainty would burden automakers, potentially increasing vehicle prices and slowing North American EV growth.

