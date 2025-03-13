Lexus announces Europe-first deployment of steer-by-wire

With its upcoming RZ 550d F Sport, Lexus will join a small handful of automakers bringing steer-by-wire to series production cars. By Stewart Burnett

Lexus is the latest automaker to deploy steer-by-wire technology with its 12 March 2025 announcement of a model refresh for the RZ electric SUV. The luxury automaker claims that implementing this technology has contributed to an up to 20% boost in range in the upcoming RZ 550e F Sport, alongside superior motor output and shorter charging times.

Steer-by-wire technology generally necessitates the implementation of a steering yoke as opposed to the traditional wheel, and this is also the case in the new RZ. Some have criticised the technology as feeling unnatural—like controlling a car in a videogame—while supporters have countered that it creates unprecedented opportunities for personalisation to the driving style and will benefit from iterative improvements over time. Steer-by-wire is also flagged as a key enabler of autonomous driving as it greatly simplifies interaction between various vehicle components, while also reducing response times.

Lexus claims that steer-by-wire will offer drivers a “completely new driving experience”, and touts advantages that include “[optimised] intuitive steering response on winding roads and enhancing maneuverability at low speeds”. Other automakers to have adopted steer-by-wire in series production vehicles include Tesla with its controversial Cybertruck, and Lexus’ own parent company Toyota with the bZ4X SUV. The first automaker to ever deploy the technology was Nissan in the Infiniti Q50 back in 2014. The Q50’s steer-by-wire system won praise for its ability to filter out road vibrations, but also saw criticism due to its disconnect between input and response, particularly at higher speeds.

In another first for Lexus, the RZ refresh will incorporate Interactive Manual Drive. The automaker stated in a press release that this will give drivers the option of using a virtualised 8-speed gear system. It further explained that the feature “enhances the excitement of shifting by synchronizing acceleration and deceleration with immersive sound”, and “delivers a sportier, more responsive driving feel, offering greater engagement and driving pleasure”. The system also plays engine sounds to replicate the experience of changing gears in a manual stick shift car.

“In the new RZ, we have extended electrification technology to the control system with the introduction of a Steer-by-Wire system, optimizing intuitive steering response on winding roads and enhancing maneuverability at low speeds,” said Chief Engineer Shinya Ito in a press release. “Additionally, the software-driven Interactive Manual Drive enables a dynamic and engaging driving experience, allowing for deeper dialogue between driver and vehicle. Moving forward, Lexus will continue to push the boundaries of its signature driving experience by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge hardware and software.”

The RZ 550e F Sport will be sold in several key markets, and marks the first European deployment of drive-by-wire technology following the enactment of new regulations to permit the technology on public roads. The car is expected to launch across various regions in Q3 2025.