Leapmotor-Stellantis to start production in Malaysia in 2025

Stellantis and Chinese EV manufacturer Leapmotor have announced they will begin localized production of the Leapmotor C10 SUV at Stellantis’ Gurun plant in Kedah, Malaysia, by the end of 2025. The initial investment is set at €5m (US$5.7m) and is expected to support Leapmotor’s global expansion while advancing Stellantis’ electrification goals in Southeast Asia.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?