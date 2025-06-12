Leapmotor fights EU’s proposed €35,000 EV price floor

Stellantis-backed Chinese automaker Leapmotor has warned that proposed minimum prices for Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) would prevent it from bringing its affordable small cars to Europe, even if such measures replace existing tariffs. According to statements made on 11 June by Senior Vice President Cao Li, Leapmotor’s models are “definitely” priced below the €35,000 (US$37,100) threshold being discussed by Beijing and Brussels.
