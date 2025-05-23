Latest Trump threat: 50% tariffs on EU goods from 1 June

Trump has changed his mind on EU tariffs 19 times since first introducing his vision of trade with the bloc in February. By Stewart Burnett

In his latest slew of trade threats, President Trump has announced a 50% tariff on all EU imports to the U.S., effective June 1, escalating trade tensions that heavily impact automakers. European carmakers, already grappling with earlier U.S. tariffs on vehicles and parts, face significant challenges under this new measure, which threatens to upend trade logistics and profitability.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/latest-trump-threat-50-tariffs-on-eu-goods-from-1-june/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here