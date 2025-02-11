Landis+Gyr exits charging segment shortly after entering

Landis+Gyr did not mention a potential buyer for its charging operation but instead impairment and restructuring costs of around US$40m. By Stewart Burnett

Less than a year after entering the EMEA region’s electric vehicle EV charging segment, Swiss energy management provider Landis+Gyr has announced its withdrawal. Among the reasons it has cited for its departure are strong competitive pressure and significant changes in market and regulatory conditions.

