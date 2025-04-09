S. Korea announces emergency measures to support local OEMs

The South Korean government said it is engaging in talks with the US to soften the unexpectedly steep tariffs. By Stewart Burnett

The South Korean government has announced emergency measures to support its domestic automotive industry following the US’ decision to impose punishing 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles and components. The tariffs, effective from 10 April for cars, will substantially impact South Korea’s auto sector, which relies heavily on exports to the United States.

