JLR to cut 500 UK management jobs as tariffs bite

Jaguar Land Rover will cut up to 500 UK management jobs through a voluntary redundancy scheme, affecting approximately 1.5% of its 33,000-strong British workforce, as the luxury carmaker grapples with the impact of US tariffs and declining sales. The Tata-owned premium automaker reported a 15.1% drop in retail sales for the second quarter, partly caused by pausing exports to America after President Trump imposed 25% duties on foreign vehicles.