Jiamien: WeRide has filed confidential HK IPO

Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide has confidentially applied for a Hong Kong listing following new regulations allowing tech companies to file secretly, according to a report from major local outlet Jiemian News. The alleged listing would be intended to fund WeRide's ambitious plans for international robotaxi deployments, with its Nasdaq shares rising over 6% in reaction to the news.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?