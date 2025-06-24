Jiamien: WeRide has filed confidential HK IPO

WeRide has allegedly applied secretly under Hong Kong's new tech-friendly listing rules introduced in May. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide has confidentially applied for a Hong Kong listing following new regulations allowing tech companies to file secretly, according to a report from major local outlet Jiemian News. The alleged listing would be intended to fund WeRide's ambitious plans for international robotaxi deployments, with its Nasdaq shares rising over 6% in reaction to the news.

