JATO: Tesla’s Europe EV sales trailing VW, Chinese OEMs

JATO Dynamics’ Felipe Munoz attributes Tesla’s sales backslide to the impending Model Y Juniper launch more so than Elon Musk’s politics. By Stewart Burnett

JATO Dynamics has shared European car registrations data for February 2025, which included 164,138 new electric vehicles (EVs)—a 26% increase year-over-year. Most notable in the sales data was that Tesla fell to their lowest February figure since 2020 (15,737 registrations representing a 9.6% market share), placing it well behind Volkswagen and the cumulative sales figures of Chinese brands.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/jato-teslas-europe-ev-sales-trailing-vw-chinese-oems/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here