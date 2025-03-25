JATO: Tesla’s Europe EV sales trailing VW, Chinese OEMs

JATO Dynamics has shared European car registrations data for February 2025, which included 164,138 new electric vehicles (EVs)—a 26% increase year-over-year. Most notable in the sales data was that Tesla fell to their lowest February figure since 2020 (15,737 registrations representing a 9.6% market share), placing it well behind Volkswagen and the cumulative sales figures of Chinese brands.
