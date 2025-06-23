Iveco completes electric LCV lineup with new city vans

Iveco’s new eJolly and eSuperJolly e-vans feature Level 2+ ADAS systems and target inner-city delivery and logistics operations. By Stewart Burnett

Iveco has unveiled the eJolly and eSuperJolly electric vans, developed in partnership with Stellantis Pro One, to complete its portfolio of zero-emission light commercial vehicles spanning 2.8 to 7.2 tonnes. The new e-vans, described as “jack-of-all-trades” by Iveco, target city delivery and logistics missions with extended range and fast charging capabilities.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/iveco-completes-electric-lcv-lineup-with-new-city-vans/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here