Iveco completes electric LCV lineup with new city vans

Iveco has unveiled the eJolly and eSuperJolly electric vans, developed in partnership with Stellantis Pro One, to complete its portfolio of zero-emission light commercial vehicles spanning 2.8 to 7.2 tonnes. The new e-vans, described as “jack-of-all-trades” by Iveco, target city delivery and logistics missions with extended range and fast charging capabilities.
