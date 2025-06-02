Iveco Bus launches new Czech testing centre

The new facility will support development across all propulsion types, including ICE, battery-electric, and fuel cells. By Stewart Burnett

Iveco Bus has opened a new Prototype & Testing Center at its Vysoké Mýto facility in the Czech Republic, doubling its workspace to 4,100 square meters to accommodate prototypes up to 18 meters long. The state-of-the-art facility will support development across all propulsion types including internal combustion engines, battery-electric, and fuel cells.

