Isuzu to build $47m autonomous truck test track in Japan

Isuzu’s recently-announced 200,000 square-metre test facility will simulate city conditions as the truck maker pursues SAE Level 4 technology. By Stewart Burnett

Isuzu Motors will invest JP¥7bn (US$47m) to build a dedicated autonomous driving test course at its existing Hokkaido proving grounds by fiscal 2027, as the Japanese truck maker looks to establish itself as a mainstay of the autonomous driving segment. The 200,000-square-metre facility will simulate urban conditions including crosswalks, traffic signals and complex manoeuvres to refine the SAE Level 4 autonomous technology currently under development.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/isuzu-to-build-47m-autonomous-truck-test-track-in-japan/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here