Isuzu to build $47m autonomous truck test track in Japan

Isuzu Motors will invest JP¥7bn (US$47m) to build a dedicated autonomous driving test course at its existing Hokkaido proving grounds by fiscal 2027, as the Japanese truck maker looks to establish itself as a mainstay of the autonomous driving segment. The 200,000-square-metre facility will simulate urban conditions including crosswalks, traffic signals and complex manoeuvres to refine the SAE Level 4 autonomous technology currently under development.
