Hyundai’s Georgia EV plant opens, hybrid expansion announced

Just a day after declaring new plans to invest a fresh US$21bn into its US operations, Hyundai celebrated the grand opening of its US$7.6bn electric vehicle (EV) Metaplant near Savannah, Georgia, on 26 March 2025. The automaker took the opportunity at the event to announce plans to further expand the facility by roughly two-thirds for a total of 500,000 units per year.
