Hyundai unveils Pleos, its new software brand and platform

Hyundai launched its new vehicle software brand and technology platform, ‘Pleos’, at the HMG Developer Conference 2025 in South Korea. The platform is intended to comprehensively lay the foundation for the automaker’s future software-defined vehicles (SDVs), encompassing high-performance chips and controllers, a proprietary operating system, a new infotainment system as well as cloud infrastructure, fleet management solutions, and other features.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?