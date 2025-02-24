Hyundai reboots SDV summit, teases new Pleos software brand

Hyundai announced on 24 February 2025 it will reboot its annual software development conference under a new brand, Pleos, which it also plans to use for its integrated software offerings. The Pleos 25 Conference will be held in Seoul on March 28 amid wider efforts by the Korean automaker to transition towards software-defined mobility and expand its application ecosystem.
