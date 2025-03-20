Hyundai Mobis gears up for automotive chip mass production

Hyundai Mobis expects semiconductor demand in the automotive industry to explode in the coming years. By Stewart Burnett

Hyundai Mobis is moving to mass-produce diverse automotive chips for electric vehicles, autonomous driving, in-vehicle lamp systems and other applications with the expectation of soaring demand in the next few years. The parts supplier will also open a new automotive chip research facility in Silicon Valley, although no timeline has yet been confirmed.

