Hyundai Mobis gears up for automotive chip mass production

Hyundai Mobis is moving to mass-produce diverse automotive chips for electric vehicles, autonomous driving, in-vehicle lamp systems and other applications with the expectation of soaring demand in the next few years. The parts supplier will also open a new automotive chip research facility in Silicon Valley, although no timeline has yet been confirmed.
