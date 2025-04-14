Hyundai Mobis develops automatic EV fire suppression tech

Hyundai Mobis announced on 15 April 2025 that it has developed a new fire suppression system for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which it will integrate into its battery system assembly. The supplier claims the fire suppression technology is five times more powerful than a standard 3.3 kg household extinguisher, and can detect and respond to ignition at the cell level almost instantly.
