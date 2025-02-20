Hyundai might ramp up US production to avoid tariffs

Hyundai Motor Group has been preparing to boost production capacity at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, according to a 19 February 2025 report by Korea Times. To circumvent potential border tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, production at the complex could be increased from 300,000 units per year to 500,000 starting in 2026.
