Hyundai hoards rare earth minerals as China tightens grip

A new report by Reuters reveals that Hyundai has accumulated rare earth mineral reserves sufficient for approximately one year’s worth of production, safeguarding itself while competitors reckon with China’s export restrictions. During a private investor briefing, company officials revealed that the automaker had exploited a temporary relaxation in China's export controls to build substantial inventories.
