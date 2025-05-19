Hyundai breaks ground on new Saudi EV plant

A new joint venture between Hyundai and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has been created for the plant. By Stewart Burnett

Hyundai and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) have begun construction on a new manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, marking Hyundai’s first foray into production in the Middle East. Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the plant will produce both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs), with an annual capacity of 50,000 units. 

