Hubject, Heliox, Cummins, team up for e-bus V2G project

Hubject, Heliox by Siemens, Accelera by Cummins, and Blue Bird have announced the first-ever commercial deployment of a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging solution that complies with ISO 15118-20. The project centres on electric school buses in the US, enabling them to draw power from the grid and return energy to support grid resilience and create a stream of recurring revenue.
