Hubject, Heliox, Cummins, team up for e-bus V2G project

School buses are seen as an ideal candidate for V2G due to their predictable routes and substantial downtime. By Stewart Burnett

Hubject, Heliox by Siemens, Accelera by Cummins, and Blue Bird have announced the first-ever commercial deployment of a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging solution that complies with ISO 15118-20. The project centres on electric school buses in the US, enabling them to draw power from the grid and return energy to support grid resilience and create a stream of recurring revenue.

