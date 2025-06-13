Huawei, Xiaomi, Momenta power Toyota’s China EV/SDV strategy

Toyota has announced partnerships with Huawei, Xiaomi and Momenta to develop its Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), advancing its ongoing strategic shift towards localised technology development in the world’s largest car market. GAC Toyota, the Japanese automaker's local joint venture, unveiled two new energy vehicle platforms and initiated its “China R&D 2.0” strategy at its 2025 Technology Day.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?