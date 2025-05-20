Huaneng deploys 100 autonomous haul trucks at mining site

China’s Huaneng Group has announced the deployment of 100 autonomous, battery-electric haul trucks at the Yimin open-pit coal mine in Inner Mongolia, marking the largest fleet of its kind globally. Developed by state-backed machinery group XCMG and enabled by Huawei’s 5G Advanced network, the vehicles feature SAE Level 4 self-driving capabilities, automated battery-swapping technology, and real-time safety monitoring.
