Huaneng deploys 100 autonomous haul trucks at mining site

While autonomous trucks struggle to garner acceptance on the highway, they are already finding use in site-specific applications. Stewart Burnett

China’s Huaneng Group has announced the deployment of 100 autonomous, battery-electric haul trucks at the Yimin open-pit coal mine in Inner Mongolia, marking the largest fleet of its kind globally. Developed by state-backed machinery group XCMG and enabled by Huawei’s 5G Advanced network, the vehicles feature SAE Level 4 self-driving capabilities, automated battery-swapping technology, and real-time safety monitoring.

