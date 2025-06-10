Honda joins Toyota, backs Japanese chip startup Rapidus

Honda plans to invest several billion yen in Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Rapidus in the second half of FY 2025, joining Toyota and the government in backing the domestic chipmaker. The investment is intended to secure a stable supply of advanced semiconductors for next-generation vehicles and enable functions like autonomy, according to a 10 June report by Nikkei.
