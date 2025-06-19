Honda-backed Helm.ai unveils camera-vision-only AV stack

Helm.ai Vision achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-B certification for SAE Level 2+ and Level 3 autonomy without relying on HD maps or LiDAR. By Stewart Burnett

Honda-backed Helm.ai has unveiled its camera-based autonomous driving system, Helm.ai Vision, designed to enable Level 2+ and Level 3 autonomy in urban environments without requiring LiDAR sensors or HD maps. The California startup is integrating the technology into Honda's upcoming 0 Series electric vehicles launching in 2026, and in talks with other OEMs with an eye towards producing the technology at scale.

