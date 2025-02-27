Hino Motors settles emissions cheating lawsuit for CA$55m

Hino Motors continues to be embroiled in a diesel emissions cheating scandal across North America. By Stewart Burnett

Toyota’s heavy-duty brand, Hino Motors, has settled a class action lawsuit in Canada which alleged that the truck maker had misrepresented diesel emissions levels in certain models, exceeding local regulatory limits. The settled amount is CA$55m (US$38.35m), and if approved by courts in Quebec and British Columbia, could see operators compensated for a minimum of CA$1,500 per eligible truck.

