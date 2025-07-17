Hanoi to ban ICE two-wheelers in city centre, subsidise EVs

Vietnam is offering deep subsidies on up to 450,000 electric two-wheelers as it looks to address severe pollution in Hanoi. By Stewart Burnett

Hanoi will ban internal combustion engine (ICE) powered two-wheelers from its city centre by July 2026 as part of far-reaching efforts to improve air quality in one of the world’s most densely-populated cities. The Vietnamese government will simultaneously launch a comprehensive subsidy programme to help residents replace approximately 450,000 vehicles with battery-electric alternatives. 

