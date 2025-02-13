GOP moves to replace US’ EV tax credits with a US$1,000 fee

A group of US Senate Republicans proposed a pair of bills to get rid of a range of incentives intended to stimulate electric vehicle (EV) adoption and replace them with a new US$1,000 tax on EV purchases to cover the cost of road repairs. Among the incentives potentially being axed are the US$7,500 and US$4,000 federal tax credits for new and used EV purchases, as well as credits for leased EVs and new charging stations.