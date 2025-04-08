GOP efforts to reverse California ICE ban thwarted—for now

US Republican lawmakers have hit a speedbump in their efforts to overturn California's 2035 ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine cars. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the waiver granted to California, which allows the state to set stricter vehicle emissions standards than federal regulations, is not subject to reversal under the Congressional Review Act—thereby taking a fast-track legislative process off the table.
