GOP efforts to reverse California ICE ban thwarted—for now

House Republicans tried to use the Congressional Review Act to fast-track the overturning of California’s 2035 mandate. By Stewart Burnett

US Republican lawmakers have hit a speedbump in their efforts to overturn California's 2035 ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine cars. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the waiver granted to California, which allows the state to set stricter vehicle emissions standards than federal regulations, is not subject to reversal under the Congressional Review Act—thereby taking a fast-track legislative process off the table.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/gop-efforts-to-reverse-california-ice-ban-thwarted-for-now/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here