GM: Trump tariffs may force redistribution of car plants

GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told has indicated that the automaker could potentially relocate its production facilities if Trump’s tariffs on auto imports become permanent. Speaking at Barclays’ 24nd Annual Industry Conference on 19 February 2025, Jacobson remarked: “you have to think in terms of, where do you allocate plants, and do you move plants [...] those are questions that just don’t have an answer today.”
