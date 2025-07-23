GM pledges commitment to South Korea auto production

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra has tried to quell speculation about a potential exit from South Korean vehicle production, calling the company's Korean manufacturing base “a very efficient operation” that remains central to the automaker’s global supply chain despite mounting pressures from US trade policies. During a Q2 earnings call, Barra praised the longstanding Korean facilities for producing high-quality vehicles that contribute positively to GM’s margins.
