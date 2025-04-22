GM: “no plans” to move EV production from Mexico

General Motors has confirmed that it has no plans to move electric vehicle (EV) production from Mexico to the US, despite potentially steep tariffs and associated price hikes for consumers. The company’s EV operation at the Ramos Arizpe plant will continue producing models such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV, Blazer EV, Cadillac Optic, and Honda Prologue; GM is even considering adding the Spark EV to the production lineup.