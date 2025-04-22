GM moves to dismiss data privacy lawsuit

GM is arguing that consumers should not expect privacy when driving on public roads. By Stewart Burnett

General Motors has presented its case for dismissal in an ongoing multi-district lawsuit over alleged violations of consumer privacy. In response to accusations that it collected and sold driver information without acquiring proper consent from drivers, it has stated: “driving a vehicle—which necessarily involves conduct that takes place on public roads—cannot form the basis for any privacy-based claim.”

