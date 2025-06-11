GM doubles down on ICE with US$4bn US plant investments

GM will convert its planned electric pickup plant in Orion to traditional SUVs as Trump tariffs reshape production plans. By Stewart Burnett

General Motors will invest US$4bn across three American plants over two years, pivoting from electric vehicle production to renew its focus on internal combustion engine (ICE) models. The Detroit carmaker will convert its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan from electric pickup trucks to traditional SUVs and pickups starting in 2027, whilst adding ICE vehicle production capacity at its Kansas and Tennessee plants.

