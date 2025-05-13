GM brings in former Aurora robotruck exec as new CPO

Sterling Anderson brings years of experience in autonomous vehicle development at both Aurora and Tesla to his new GM role. By Stewart Burnett

General Motors has hired Sterling Anderson, co-founder of autonomous trucking company Aurora and former Tesla boss, as its new Executive Vice President of Global Product and Chief Product Officer. Upon assuming the role on 2 June, Anderson will oversee GM’s entire product lifecycle, encompassing hardware, software, services, and user experience, as the industry navigates rapid technological change.

