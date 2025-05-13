GM brings in former Aurora robotruck exec as new CPO

General Motors has hired Sterling Anderson, co-founder of autonomous trucking company Aurora and former Tesla boss, as its new Executive Vice President of Global Product and Chief Product Officer. Upon assuming the role on 2 June, Anderson will oversee GM’s entire product lifecycle, encompassing hardware, software, services, and user experience, as the industry navigates rapid technological change.
