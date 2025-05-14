GM and LG unveil lower-cost LMR tech breakthrough

General Motors and LG Energy Solution have unveiled a new lithium manganese-rich (LMR) battery technology that promises 33% greater energy density at comparable production costs. The innovation is set to debut in GM’s full-size pickups and SUVs by 2028, potentially lowering the price of entry for electrification as it looks to diversify its existing model lineup.
