GM and LG unveil lower-cost LMR tech breakthrough

GM will deploy the LMR batteries from 2028 onwards in its full-size pickups and SUVs with the goal of achieving price parity with ICE. By Stewart Burnett

General Motors and LG Energy Solution have unveiled a new lithium manganese-rich (LMR) battery technology that promises 33% greater energy density at comparable production costs. The innovation is set to debut in GM’s full-size pickups and SUVs by 2028, potentially lowering the price of entry for electrification as it looks to diversify its existing model lineup.

