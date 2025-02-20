GM aims to cut Tesla’s market lead with low-cost batteries

GM believes it can hit US$30 per KW/h in 2025, which could maintain its price competitiveness in a post-tax incentive EV market. By Stewart Burnett

In a 20 February 2025 interview with Financial Times, General Motors’ Vice President of Batteries Kurt Kelty articulated the company’s plans to navigate an post-incentive electric vehicle (EV) market: lowering battery costs. As he explained, GM is targeting US$30 per KW/h by the end of 2025, which the automaker believes could be sufficient to capture some of Tesla’s current market share. 

