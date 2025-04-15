Global EV sales up 29% YoY in March 2025

A strong start to the year could be cancelled out by tariff disputes and the loss of government EV subsidies. By Stewart Burnett

Global electric vehicle (EV) sales surged to 1.7 million units in March 2025, bringing the total for the first quarter to 4.1 million units, according to newly-released data from Rho Motion. This marked a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2024 and a 40% rise from the month prior, indicating that the market has emerged fully from its lull period.

