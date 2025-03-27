Geely to create unified smart cockpit software team

As part of wider efforts to streamline its workforce, Geely plans to merge three cockpit software development teams into a single consolidated team, according to a 27 March 2025 report by Reuters which was subsequently confirmed. The move is intended to both accelerate and standardise software development across the automaker’s sprawling brand portfolio while also lowering overall costs.
