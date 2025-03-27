Geely to create unified smart cockpit software team

Geely will merge three software teams into one in an effort to standardise development across its sprawling brands. By Stewart Burnett

As part of wider efforts to streamline its workforce, Geely plans to merge three cockpit software development teams into a single consolidated team, according to a 27 March 2025 report by Reuters which was subsequently confirmed. The move is intended to both accelerate and standardise software development across the automaker’s sprawling brand portfolio while also lowering overall costs.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/geely-to-create-unified-smart-cockpit-software-team/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here