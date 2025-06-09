Chinese automaker Geely will halt construction of new car plants as the global automotive industry grapples with an apparent “severe overcapacity” problem. Chairman Li Shufu announced the decision at the Chongqing Auto Show over the weekend, saying the company would instead focus on improving technological capabilities. Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading Sign up … Continued
https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/geely-hits-pause-on-new-plants-cites-severe-overcapacity/
