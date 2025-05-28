Geely boss: no giving in to price wars, or abandoning ICE

Geely Chairman Li Shufu pledged to continue investing in, and producing, traditional combustion engines (ICE) while advancing electric vehicles, and also rejecting price battles in favour of competition on technology and quality. In an internal video address now made public, Li expounded Geely's “two-legged strategy” of developing both smart electric vehicles and conventional ICE and hybrid powertrains.
