Geely boss: no giving in to price wars, or abandoning ICE

Geely’s Li Shufu takes a decidedly more cautious approach to industry disruption than some of its domestic counterparts. By Stewart Burnett

Geely Chairman Li Shufu pledged to continue investing in, and producing, traditional combustion engines (ICE) while advancing electric vehicles, and also rejecting price battles in favour of competition on technology and quality. In an internal video address now made public, Li expounded Geely's “two-legged strategy” of developing both smart electric vehicles and conventional ICE and hybrid powertrains.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/geely-boss-no-giving-in-to-price-wars-or-abandoning-ice/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here